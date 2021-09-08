VICTORIA -- Two people and their dog are safe after a fire destroyed their home Wednesday morning in Saanich, B.C.

Neighbours awoke to the smell of smoke and ran over to the burning house to alert the occupants, according to Saanich deputy fire chief Dan Wood.

Firefighters were called to the single-family home in the 3200-block of Wascana St. at approximately 6:30 a.m.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and prevent it from spreading to a neighbouring home.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. It is unclear if the home had working smoke detectors, Wood said.

The home incurred “major fire damage and extensive smoke damage,” Wood told CFAX 1070. “It is not able to be occupied anymore.”