ROYSTON, B.C. -- A home has been extensively damaged and four people have been displaced after a structure fire early Wednesday morning.

Several 911 calls were placed and Courtenay firefighters were called to the Warren Avenue blaze shortly before 5:30 a.m., according to deputy fire chief Kurt MacDonald.

"Upon arrival we found a single-story house that was burning. The occupants had all exited the building upon our arrival. Crews were able to get a quick knockdown" MacDonald said.

MacDonald said neighbours had used their garden hoses to spray down the house as well as nearby homes.

"They were trying to knock the fire down on the house itself but were definitely spraying it to protect their own property and protect it from getting away," MacDonald said.

He said the fire appears to have started in the front porch area of the home. Investigators will be on scene Wednesday to determine a cause.

Nobody was injured and emergency social services representatives were called to the scene to assist those who escaped the fire.