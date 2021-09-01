VICTORIA -- Two more staff members at a Victoria care home have tested positive for COVID-19 and one resident has died of the disease, Island Health officials have confirmed.

The outbreak at Sunset Lodge has now infected 26 people, including 13 staff and 13 residents.

The outbreak was declared Friday when three staff members tested positive.

The disease spread rapidly through the home over the weekend, forcing administration to cancel new admissions, transfers and social visits.

The movement of residents and staff within the Salvation Army-run centre are also limited during the outbreak.

The newest cases were found during testing on Aug. 30, health officials said in a statement Tuesday evening.

Island Health offered its condolences to the family and friends of the resident who died, and to the care home staff.

Sunset Lodge is located at 952 Arm St. in Vic West.