Rescuers searching for boater missing in Cowichan Valley

Rescuers are searching a lake in the Cowichan Valley after a boater was reported missing on the water Tuesday.

North Cowichan Fire Chief Martin Drakelely says firefighters were called to Quamichan Lake shortly after 10 a.m. for a report of a man missing in the water.

A pair of fire rescue boats were dispatched to the lake and found the man's boat, described by rescuers as a racing scull, unoccupied.

The missing man, who is part of a rowing group, was wearing a health monitor that allowed searchers to determine roughly where he went missing, according to the fire chief.

Police, paramedics, members of Cowichan Search and Rescue and Rowing Canada were assisting with the search Tuesday afternoon.

An RCMP helicopter, marine unit and dive team have also been dispatched to the scene.

Cowichan Search and Rescue members used an underwater camera in an effort to find the man but reported the water was too murky with very low visibility.

The municipality is asking the public to avoid the area while the search is ongoing.