VICTORIA -- A Nanaimo high school and the school district's administrative office were placed under a hold-and-secure order Friday morning after reports of a youth carrying a weapon on school grounds.

Nanaimo RCMP say they are currently inside Nanaimo and District Secondary School investigating the reports. As of roughly 12:20 p.m., police say they have yet to confirm if the youth – who is known to police – was in possession of a weapon.

The hold-and-secure order was put into effect around 11:30 a.m. A hold-and-secure order means that all students are brought inside the school, exterior doors are locked and window blinds are closed.

Generally, classes and other indoor school activities can continue while the hold-and-secure order is in effect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.