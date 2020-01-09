VANCOUVER -- Two public schools on Vancouver Island were briefly under a "hold and secure" procedure Thursday after a report of a man seen nearby carrying several weapons.

The incident happened at John Barsby High School and Georgia Avenue Elementary School in Nanaimo during the 2 p.m. hour.

Nanaimo RCMP said in a statement that they had received a report that the man was approaching the secondary school - which is just a few blocks away from the elementary school - on foot. Officers consulted with senior administration at both schools, and determined that the hold and secure procedure should be put in place.

During a hold and secure, school activities typically continue as normal, but no one is allowed to enter or exit the school building, according to an explanation posted on the Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools website.

Police said they located the suspect with two other men around 2:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Bruce Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth streets.

All three men were taken into custody, but none of them had any weapons, police said. At that point, the hold and secure procedures were ended.

After speaking to the three men, officers decided to release them all with no charges pending, according to Nanaimo RCMP.

That said, the investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.