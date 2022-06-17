Report explores concerns, successes of downtown Victoria businesses last year
The Downtown Victoria Business Association (DVBA) has just released its annual report, painting a picture of how business owners are feeling about Victoria's downtown core over the past year.
The report is conducted annually to identify trends – both good and bad – and give the DVBA areas to focus on.
The 2022 annual report found that 45 per cent of businesses reported growth in 2021, and 39 per cent reported losses.
It's an improvement from last year's report, which found only 19.5 per cent of businesses reported growth while 68 per cent lost revenue.
SAFETY CONCERNS
The report also found that most respondents ranked mental health and addictions issues as top safety concerns.
Some 88 per cent of respondents said "homeless, mental health, addictions and open drug use," were their top safety concern, followed by "perception of downtown as unsafe" at 49.84 per cent.
"Nine out of 10 businesses indicating that [homelessness and mental health] is an issue really signals that we need to focus on action – to not only support the individuals that we see on the street but, quite frankly, support the businesses, their staff and their customers," said Jeff Bray, executive director of the DVBA.
"They have the right to have a safe, clean and healthy downtown as well and so certainly that is going to be our focus over the next year," he said.
REBOUNDS AND CHALLENGES
The longstanding Munro's Books in Victoria is about to have one of its best years in its 59-year history.
However, the bookshop says it's not immune to the problems downtown is facing and agrees with the DVBA that conversations need to take place with both the federal and provincial governments about where social services are located, and if they can be spread out across the capital region instead of concentrated downtown.
"Both businesses and residents – we’re just dealing with it a little bit more because so many of the services are concentrated downtown in a way that sometimes ends up concentrating the problems in just a few short blocks," said Jessica Walker, managing partner of Munro's Books.
The DVBA credits the film industry for some of downtown Victoria's economic rebound last year, with the amount of film permits granted in the city last year rising to just over 100, compared to the roughly 60 that were doled out in 2019.
In 2021, the DVBA says filming for three feature films, nine TV series, and 10 hallmark movies took place in Victoria.
