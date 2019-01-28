

A crane truck that tipped on its side in Central Saanich last week is likely to stay there for a few more days.

The truck slid and rolled over on the muddy shoulder of Lochside Drive, just south of Island View Road, at around 5 p.m. Thursday.

It landed in a precarious spot – right on top of a Capital Regional District water main, which supplies water to the Saanich Peninsula.

Workers have been trying to figure out how to get the big rig upright again without damaging the main during removal.

They've also taken precaution using oil booms to make sure nothing contaminates the surrounding area.

The CRD said it will likely be removed Tuesday, but it is a "day by day" situation.

It's unclear why the truck ended up in the ditch in the first place.

The speed limit on the narrow road is 30 kilometres an hour, and police have suggested the driver may have been trying to pull over to let traffic pass by when it rolled.