Remembrance Day on Vancouver Island: Where to watch virtual ceremonies

Communities across Vancouver Island are preparing to host Remembrance Day ceremonies for the second time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many communities will host both in-person and virtual ceremonies. While the in-person events may be larger than last year, physical distancing is still required for those attending.

CTV News Vancouver Island will livestream Victoria's official Remembrance Day ceremony at the B.C. legislature beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Here's a list of other virtual Remembrance Day ceremonies on Vancouver Island that can be viewed online:

While not every island community will be streaming their Remembrance Day ceremony online, many are holding in-person ceremonies, including in Langford, Ladysmith, Campbell River, Port Alberni and more.

The Royal Canadian Air Force will also be conducting flypasts on Vancouver Island. Aircraft are expected to fly over Campbell River, Comox, Courtenay, Cumberland, Nanaimo and Sidney at various times throughout the day.