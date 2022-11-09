Remembrance Day in Greater Victoria: How to watch ceremonies
Municipalities across Greater Victoria will honour members of the Canadian Armed Forces both past and present at Remembrance Day ceremonies Friday morning.
CTV News Vancouver Island will livestream the annual service in Victoria, which takes place on the lawns of the B.C. legislature, starting at 11 a.m.
The Royal Canadian Air Force also plans to have to several 'flyovers' at five communities on Vancouver Island to mark Remembrance Day.
A cormorant rescue helicopter is expected to fly over Comox, Courtenay and Cumberland, while a Cyclone surveillance helicopter is scheduled to fly over Sidney.
Meanwhile, a Hercules military transport plane is expected to fly over Campbell River.
A list of where and when each Greater Victoria municipality is holding its ceremony can be found below.
VICTORIA
In B.C.'s capital, a Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the corner of Belleville Street and Government Street.
The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m., and road closures in the surrounding area will be in effect from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
ESQUIMALT
Esquimalt is holding a parade and ceremony at Memorial Park, located at 1200 Esquimalt Rd.
The parade will begin at Tudor House and end at the cenotaph in Memorial Park. The parade will include members of the Royal Canadian Navy, Royal Canadian Legion, cadets, Scouts Canada and the Royal New Zealand Navy.
The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon.
SAANICH
The District of Saanich is hosting a Remembrance Day ceremony at the municipality's cenotaph outside Saanich Municipal Hall, located at 770 Vernon Ave.
The ceremony will run from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
OAK BAY
The District of Oak Bay will be hosting a Remembrance Day ceremony at its local cenotaph beginning at 10:55 a.m.
The cenotaph is located in the 2800-block of Beach Drive, which will be closed to traffic during the ceremony.
Spectators can also watch the ceremony online through the district's virtual livestream.
LANGFORD
The City of Langford will be holding its Remembrance Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of Goldstream Avenue and Aldwynd Road.
The ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m.
CENTRAL SAANICH
In Central Saanich, the Remembrance Day ceremony will begin at 10:45 a.m. at Pioneer Park.
The park is located at 1209 Clarke Rd. in the Brentwood Bay area.
COLWOOD
The City of Colwood is hosting a Remembrance Day ceremony at its cenotaph outside the Juan de Fuca Arena at 10:45 a.m.
The 7th Juan de Fuca Scouts and local Girl Guides group will be marching from John Stubbs School to the cenotaph for the ceremony.
The Juan de Fuca Arena is located at 1767 Island Hwy.
SOOKE
The District of Sooke is holding a parade and ceremony for Remembrance Day.
The parade begins at 10:35 a.m. at Evergreen Mall and is scheduled to arrive at the local cenotaph at 10:50 a.m., where the rest of the ceremony will take place.
The cenotaph is located at 6726 Eustace Rd., and after the ceremony is complete adults are welcome to the local Legion for refreshments, while youth are invited to the Sooke Lions Club for hot dogs, hot chocolate and cake.
"I would like to acknowledge with utmost gratitude our veterans," said Sooke Mayor Maja Tait on the district's website.
"To the families in Sooke who have served, who continue to serve – thank you. Thank you for honouring us each and every day in the work that you do," she said.
With files from the Canadian Press
