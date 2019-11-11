A large Remembrance Day ceremony was held at the Esquimalt Memorial Park Cenotaph on Monday.

With Esquimalt being home to the Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt (CFB Esquimalt), Canada’s Pacific Coast naval base, attendance for the Remembrance Day ceremony is always well attended. This year was no exception.

“The ceremony is getting bigger and bigger every year,” said Doug Grant, manager of the Esquimalt Legion.

“We even had to move the podium which is to accommodate all these people that are coming here now," Grant added. "It’s fantastic.”

The crowd was spilling out onto Esquimalt Road, with people of all ages. Acting members of the armed forces were in full attendance, mixing with retired personnel and citizens alike.

“Well, I’m an old navy guy and it hits me in the heart for people to remember those who have fallen," said Grant. "It’s fantastic as far as I’m concerned."

“We need the memories, we need to be unified and let’s take care of our country, starting at home,” said Grant.