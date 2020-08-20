VICTORIA -- The Comox Valley RCMP are asking the community to be on the lookout after remains were stolen out of a car early Thursday morning.

Police say the theft occurred after someone broke into a car in Courtenay. The car was parked in the 700-block of 8th Street and the ashes were taken out of the glove compartment of the vehicle.

Mounties say the ashes are inside of blue velvet drawstring pouch that is lined with a plastic bag.

Anyone who sees the blue velvet pouch or who may have information on the theft is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.

“Obviously, this is something of great sentimental value to the owner,” said Const. Monika Terragni, Comox Valley RCMP.

“We would like people in the area to keep an eye out for this blue velvet pouch since it may have been tossed onto the ground or into the bushes,” she said.

Besides contacting RCMP, anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.