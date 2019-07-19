

CTV Vancouver Island





Trampoline parks in B.C. should be regulated for safety following several injuries and the death of a Victoria father last year.

That's the recommendation to the B.C. government this week from Technical Safety BC, the body that regulates other amusement attractions like roller coasters, ziplines, bumper cars and waterslides.

Jay Greenwood, a 46-year-old Victoria contractor and father of two girls, was reportedly performing a series of stunts at a Richmond trampoline park last January when he suffered a fatal fall.

“With our expertise in technical systems’ safety, our team works hard on behalf of all British Columbians to provide government with impartial advice on how to enhance the safety system and ensure these very unfortunate and tragic events are prevented,” said Technical Safety BC president and CEO Catherine Roome in a July 17 report.

“As technologies change and new devices come onto the market, safety regulation needs to thoughtfully adapt to reduce hazards and make the public safer.”

The province, for its part, says it's on board with the suggestion.

“We want families to feel secure knowing that a fun family activity is also safe, and that’s why government agrees with this recommendation," said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

Technical Safety BC is preparing to submit final recommendations to the province on a broad range of regulatory changes to amusement rides before the end of 2019.

Trampoline parks are not currently regulated as an amusement device under B.C.'s Safety Standards Act.

Last fall, the City of Richmond tabled a resolution at the Union of B.C. Municipalities asking the province to implement safety standards for trampoline parks and for Technical Safety B.C. to assume responsibility for the safe installation and operation of the parks.