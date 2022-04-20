Registration for Go By Bike Week opens in Victoria, prizes worth $20K this year
The launch of this year's Go By Bike Week in Victoria kicked off Wednesday in Market Square, after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic
Registration for the event opened Wednesday, with the 28th annual biking event set to run from May 30 to June 5.
Formerly known as "Bike to Work Week," the initiative encourages people of all ages to ride their bikes as much as possible during that week, whether it’s for work, school, exercise, or just for fun.
Organizers say it is free to register and participants will be eligible for over $20,000 in prizes, plus bike giveaways and vacation getaways.
"We are happy to offer a Trek Verve+ 2 E-bike as this year's Spring Go By Bike Week grand prize," said Karl Ullrich, owner of Oak Bay Bicycles.
"We are sure the chance of winning a prize of this nature will motivate people to join this year's event, while continuing to grow the buzz around all sustainable modes of transportation," he said.
In addition to all the local prizes available to win, this year’s provincial grand prize is a self-guided cycling tour of Holland in the Netherlands.
"It’s just fun to get out there on your bike," added Jordan Glowicki, events manager with Capital Bike, the organization behind the event.
"We really want to promote all the new bike lanes in the city and active transportation," she said. "It’s good for your health, mental and physical, and it really brings people together, it’s so good for the environment."
The week-long biking event draws people of all ages and has been growing since its inception in 1994 as Bike to Work Week.
"We’re expecting about 9,000-10,000 [people] participating this year, so it’s going to be a great year," said Glowicki.
"We’ve got 11 celebration stations and we’re wrapping up with a big block party in Fernwood Square."
The celebration stations will feature complimentary snacks, drinks, and bike tune-ups.
A new app has also been developed for the event by Capital Bikes through a funding grant from Vancity’s Envirofund. The app can let users register for Go By Bike Week, check out events, and find locations of celebration stations and daily prizes.
"We're so pleased to celebrate this popular annual event with the community once again," said Glowicki.
You can sign up as an individual or team on the Go by Bike Week website.
