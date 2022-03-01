Red is the new gold for Olympic athlete inspiring blood donations in Victoria

Andrea Proske won her gold medal in the women’s eight rowing. With training now taking a back seat, Proske is getting back to her family’s tradition of donating blood. (CTV News) Andrea Proske won her gold medal in the women’s eight rowing. With training now taking a back seat, Proske is getting back to her family’s tradition of donating blood. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine's civilian areas

Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday, bombarding the central square in Ukraine's second-biggest city and Kyiv's main TV tower in what the country's president called a blatant campaign of terror.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario