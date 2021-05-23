VANCOUVER -- Police in B.C.'s capital say they've been seeing an increasing number of calls related to both real and replica firearms, and they're reminding the public that officers often can't know the difference when a call comes in.

The reminder comes after the latest incident, in which a man was reported to be carrying a gun "at a downtown service provider" Friday afternoon.

Victoria police said in a news release that the man had previously threatened staff at the service organization in the 900 block of Pandora Avenue.

"Various people in the area expressed concern after he was seen with a handgun," police said in their release.

Police did not identify the service provider, but the main office of Our Place Society - a non-profit organization that works with people experiencing homelessness, mental health issues and addictions - is located on the block.

Officers responding to the scene found the man and took him into custody without incident, police said. When they searched him, they didn't find a firearm on his person, but they soon learned that the weapon was with his possessions, a short distance away.

Police seized the gun, which they described as a "realistic replica," and released the man pending further investigation.

"Patrol officers are encountering realistic replica firearms and real, functional, loaded firearms with increasing frequency," police said in their release. "In order to keep the public safe, officers have to respond to firearms calls as though the weapon is a real, functional, loaded firearm until such time as they are able to determine otherwise."