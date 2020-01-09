VICTORIA -- The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are warning the public of a recent rash of fuel thefts from vehicles in the region.

Police say that over the past several months, there has been a rise in thieves targeting parked vehicles' fuel by drilling into their fuel tanks. Besides the theft, the drilling results in costly mechanical repairs for the vehicles' owners.

Both residents and businesses have been affected by the thefts, including a number of local vehicle dealerships, like Island Ford, Galaxy Motors and Toyota Duncan.

Police are now asking anyone who may have information on the thefts, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity near vehicles, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.