VICTORIA -- Mounties on southern Vancouver Island used a helicopter and a police dog to track down a man wanted for allegedly threatening to kill his ex-wife and children, police said Monday.

West Shore RCMP officers spotted the 33-year-old man travelling on the Trans-Canada Highway through Langford on July 7.

Police say the man was wanted by police since May, when an investigation revealed he allegedly threatened his former partner and their children.

Police pursued the vehicle, which sped up and attempted to evade the officers by turning onto Finlayson Arm Road and into Goldstream Provincial Park, the Mounties said.

An RCMP helicopter that was already in the area located the vehicle and directed officers on the ground to its location. A police dog tracked the wanted man through the bush where he was arrested without incident.

A search of the man’s vehicle turned up a replica handgun, several knives, bear spray, and substances believed to be cocaine, MDMA and cannabis, police said.

Investigators also found approximately $3,000 cash in the vehicle, according to police.

“Domestic violence takes many forms, and threats are consistent in the majority of abusive relationships,” said RCMP Const. Meighan Massey. “We remain committed to ensuring that all victims feel safe and supported in reporting to police, knowing their concerns are heard and acted upon.”