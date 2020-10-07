VICTORIA -- West Shore RCMP were called to a Langford school after someone reported seeing a youth with a handgun Tuesday.

A concerned adult reported witnessing a boy showing off a handgun to a group of friends in the school yard of Ruth King Elementary at 2764 Jacklin Rd.

The witness says the boy pulled the gun from his waistband and told the group of students around him it wasn't loaded.

RCMP flooded the area and located the youth, identified as a 13-year-old boy who is not a student at the school.

He was arrested for possessing a weapon dangerous to the public. The gun turned out to be a replica firearm and was seized by police.

Police says the boy's parents were called to a meeting with officers. Although it turned out to be a replica, and no one was threatened or hurt, the youth was educated on the dangers of possessing and displaying a replica handgun, especially near a school.

RCMP say although the boy was arrested, no charges are pending.