

CTV Vancouver Island





Investigators are searching for witnesses of a three-vehicle crash that injured three drivers and shut down Sooke Road for hours last week.

The crash happened Friday at around 2 p.m. on a stretch of Sooke Road near Laidlaw Road.

All three vehicles involved were heading eastbound at the time, but it's still unclear what caused the crash.

Witness video showed two overturned and heavily damaged vehicles propped up on their sides by first responders.

The drivers of each vehicle were transported to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Police shut down Sooke Road for several hours as BC Hydro and Telus made repairs to downed lines.

Investigators say they don't suspect alcohol or drugs to be factors in the crash, but a medical issue may have been a contributing factor.

Any witnesses who haven't already spoken with Sooke RCMP are asked to call them at 250-642-5241.