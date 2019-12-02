VICTORIA – Two Vancouver Island men were arrested on Wednesday after Oceanside RCMP executed a search warrant on an alleged drug house in Parksville.

On Nov. 27, police say a lengthy investigation culminated in officers searching a home near Wembley Mall for reports of alleged drug dealing.

Once police arrived at the home, officers found two men inside and a significant amount of illicit drugs, cash and weapons.

While police did not provide details on which substances were found, RCMP say that items related to the packaging and distribution of illicit drugs were found alongside the narcotics.

Meanwhile, police found one firearm and multiple weapons inside the home, including knives, axes and a "significant amount of cash."

Oceanside RCMP says that the two men found inside the house were arrested and brought into police custody.

Kyle Andrew Thompson, 29, is being held until his next court appearance on Dec. 10 and Ryan Walter O'Melia, 29, has since been released on bail until his next appearance.

"We thankfully received credible information from several members of the community willing to come forward and give evidence about this drug house," said Staff Sgt. Marc Pelletier of the Oceanside RCMP. "This information was crucial in our efforts to obtain a search warrant."

Last week, in a similar instance, West Shore RCMP credited information from the community as being crucial in one of their investigations.

On Nov. 22, police say that tips from community members lead to the execution of search warrants on a Langford drug house which resulted in the discovery of drugs, cash and the arrests of two people.