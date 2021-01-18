VICTORIA -- Mounties in the Comox Valley are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Chelsea Poirier, 28, was last seen in Courtenay on Sunday.

The Comox Valley RCMP say she was wearing green hospital pants, a black knee-length coat and a purple-pink wool toque with a white pom-pom.

Poirier was carrying a white hospital bag at the time of her disappearance.

The woman is approximately 4’ 10” tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.