RCMP seek 3,500-litre fuel tank stolen from Langford construction site

The West Shore RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a large fuel tank that was stolen from a Langford construction site in February.

The 3,500-litre tank, which was full of diesel at the time, was swiped from a construction zone in the 2100-block of Bear Mountain Parkway on Feb. 11.

Police say the theft occurred sometime overnight and that the thieves used a forklift that was parked at a neighbouring site to lift up and take the fuel tank.

Nearly two months later, no suspects have been identified in the theft, according to RCMP.

Anyone with information on the theft or the location of the fuel tank is asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.