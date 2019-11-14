

Adam Chan, CTV Vancouver Island





Oceanside RCMP is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman who may not have specific medication she requires.

Felicia Olteanu, 26, was last seen on Nov. 12 at 4:30 p.m. in Parksville. Police say that was driving her black 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee with B.C. licence plate 394 RTR.

The image of the Jeep provided by police is not her exact car, but one of similar make and colour.

RCMP say that Olteanu may be in the backcountry as she enjoys nature and the outdoors.

Police also add that they are concerned for her well-being as she requires specific medication that she does not currently have.

Olteanu is described as a white woman who stands 5' 4" with a medium build. She has long curly brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Olteanu's whereabouts is asked to contact Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.