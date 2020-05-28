VICTORIA -- The Comox Valley RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man after an alleged assault in Courtenay Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the Osprey Place area of Courtenay. Police say that a man had parked his truck on the street and later noticed another man rummaging through the vehicle.

The victim then approached the man, who stepped out of the vehicle and demanded the keys for the truck.

The truck’s owner refused to hand over his keys and instead tried to chase the man off. At that point, the man took out a can of bear spray and sprayed the victim. He then fled towards Embleton Crescent.

Mounties and police dogs were called to the area shortly after the incident. However, police were unable to locate the man.

RCMP are now hoping that people in the area may be able to help identify the alleged attacker.

“It is possible that someone in the area saw the suspect fleeing the scene and would be able to assist with his identification,” said Const. Monika Terragni, Comox Valley RCMP.

“It was still light out so there were likely people out enjoying the nice weather and cars driving through the area.”

The suspect is described as a white man who stands roughly 5’ 11” with a medium build. At the time, he was wearing all black clothing with a black backpack.

Anyone with information incident, or who may have surveillance or dashcam footage of the area, is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.