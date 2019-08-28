

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





Nanaimo RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a wanted man who they believe may have travelled to Vancouver Island from Alberta.

According to RCMP, 50-year-old Sheldon Hinton is wanted for aggravated assault in Alberta and may have recently travelled to Nanaimo or Central Vancouver Island.

Police are recommending that people do not approach him, saying he has an "extensive history" of violence.

He was is also trained as a boxer.

Hinton is described by police as a bald man who stands 6' 3" and weighs approximately 250 pounds.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.