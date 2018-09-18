

CTV Vancouver Island





Mounties in the Comox Valley are looking for the driver of a stolen vehicle who fled from the scene of a crash over the weekend.

Police were called to the 8000-block of Island Highway North in Black Creek at around 10:45 p.m. Saturday for reports of a crash.

When they arrived they found a crashed vehicle that they determined was stolen from the West Shore in the days prior, with the driver nowhere to be found.

"We are looking for any witnesses who came upon the crash, or who saw a 1994 black Nissan Pathfinder associated to suspicious activity or driving erratically on September 15th or in the days before," said Comox Valley RCMP spokeswoman Const. Monika Terragni.

"All of the tips we receive from the public help us to establish who is associated to this stolen vehicle and what they were up to before the crash."

Mounties are being assisted with the investigation by the Integrated Forensic Identification Section.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 250-338-1321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.