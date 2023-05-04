RCMP search for 2 people after break-in at Nanaimo hair salon

The two suspects are pictured. (Nanaimo RCMP) The two suspects are pictured. (Nanaimo RCMP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES | Panthers lead Leafs 3-2

The Toronto Maple Leafs will need to show their teeth if they hope to even their series against the Florida Panthers tonight.

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | PM Trudeau to address party faithful as Liberal convention kicks off

The Liberal Party of Canada kicked off its three-day policy convention in the nation's capital on Thursday. To end the first day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is delivering a keynote speech, after spending time on the floor of the convention meeting and mingling with members.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario