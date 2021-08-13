VICTORIA -- Searchers have taken to the water, air and ground as they look for a missing diver who was last seen in waters off Vancouver Island on Friday morning.

The recreational diver disappeared at approximately 10 a.m. in the Winchelsea Islands area, north of Nanaimo.

Police say the diver was one of two men who were out on the water on a four-metre vessel.

"When the diver did not surface when expected, his friend on the boat called an individual on shore, who in turn eventually called 911," said RCMP in a release Friday.

Police say that the Canadian Coast Guard and a volunteer rescue crew are currently searching for the diver on the water, while search and rescue crews on the ground search the coastline.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre is also searching the area with a helicopter and hovercraft, according to RCMP.

The missing diver is described as a South Asian man in his 40s. He is wearing a black wetsuit with a diving tank attached.

Anyone who spots the man or who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

Mounties note that the missing man speaks little English, and that there was a roughly two-hour delay between when the man disappeared and when he was reported missing due to a language barrier.