VICTORIA -- RCMP say they are returning to a Vancouver Island logging road to enforce a court-ordered injunction to remove old-growth logging protesters who are disrupting forestry operations in the Caycuse watershed area.

Mounties say they did not intend to take more enforcement actions Thursday until several people reportedly returned to a police-established restricted area and locked themselves onto structures.

Police said Thursday morning that they were returning to the McClure Forest Service Road, south of Lake Cowichan, to remove the protesters.

Police began enforcing the injunction on Tuesday. Over the past two days, more than a dozen people have been arrested. Nine people were arrested for breaching the injunction and three were arrested for obstruction, according to RCMP.

On Wednesday, Mounties were also trying to remove two people who had locked themselves onto a bridge in the area.

Protesters have been camped in forested areas between Port Renfrew and Lake Cowichan since August 2020.

The activists say they are trying to stop old-growth logging in the region and set up blockades on several service roads leading to forestry operations.