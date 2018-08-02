

CTV Vancouver Island





Mounties in Campbell River say it's all hands on deck after someone fell in the water near Elk Falls Suspension Bridge.

RCMP say all resources were being called to the area for what it described as an "unfolding situation."

BC Hydro's Stephen Watson tweeted the company would reduce water flow in Elk Falls Canyon to zero cubic metres per second to assist RCMP in their investigation.

Earlier in the day, BC Hydro had issued a public safety adivsory saying it planned on increasing streamflow late Thursday night after an equipment malfunction at the nearby John Hart dam.

Watson told CTV News the company would now wait to step up streamflow until it got the all-clear from RCMP.

This story will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available. Follow @CTVNewsVI for more.