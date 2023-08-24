RCMP respond to Langford home after raccoon attacks residents, dog

Mounties responded to a complaint of screaming at a home in Langford on Tuesday night to find the homeowner struggling to capture a raccoon that had entered the residence.

Police were called around 9:40 p.m. after a neighbour reported screaming in the 500-block of Leckfield Avenue.

Moments later, police received another call about a dog that had just been attacked outside.

A statement from the West Shore RCMP says the medium-sized dog was attacked by a raccoon, which then followed the dog into the home.

"After fighting with the residents of the home, the raccoon was now trapped in the bathroom," the statement says.

"The homeowner called police looking for help in removing the raccoon, while another complainant called police reporting screaming coming from the home, no doubt due to the raccoon invader."

Mounties called animal control services but they were unable to attend the scene, police said.

Officers arrived with a dog-catching pole, using it and a lacrosse stick to secure the animal and release it back into the wild.

The residents of the home and the dog received minor injuries from the raccoon, police said.

"This was a bizarre encounter for police," said West Shore RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Nancy Saggar.

"We generally do not attend wildlife calls. However, residents in the home had received injuries from this animal and animal control was not available, so the officers stepped in to help."

The West Shore RCMP urges residents to visit the province's raccoon management website for information on dealing with wild animal encounters.