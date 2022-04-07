RCMP renew call for witnesses to Malahat totem pole arson
Police are once again appealing to the public for information on the burning of a totem pole at Malahat Lookout last summer.
A passing motorist saw the fire and called 911 in the early morning hours of July 2, 2021, likely saving the totem pole and possibly preventing a forest fire, according to a statement from Shawnigan Lake RCMP at the time of the incident.
Along with the fire, graffiti reading "one totem - one statue" was written on a concrete barrier in front of the totem pole. Police believe this was a reference to the toppling of the statue of Capt. James Cook in Victoria's Inner Harbour just hours before the arson.
On Thursday, Mounties renewed their call for information on the arson and graffiti incident.
"Investigators believe that there are individuals who have not yet come forward who may have crucial information that could assist police in identifying suspects in these crimes," Shawnigan Lake RCMP said in a news release Thursday.
"Notably, investigators are looking to speak with the occupants of a white sedan that was parked at the Malahat summit when firefighters arrived on scene."
Anyone with information on the arson or the graffiti should call the Shawnigan Lake detachment at 250-743-5514, RCMP said.
