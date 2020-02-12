VICTORIA -- The RCMP have lifted an exclusion zone that was put in place before officers moved in to arrest Wet'suwet'en pipeline opponents in northern British Columbia.

The exclusion zone covered much of a forest service road leading to a work site for natural gas company Coastal GasLink outside Houston, B.C.

Twenty-eight people were arrested along the road for violating a court injunction granted to the company, sparking protests across the country.

The RCMP says that Coastal GasLink has confirmed the road and infrastructure are deemed safe and ready for full access.

Meanwhile, Premier John Horgan says his government committed in good faith to reconciliation two years ago and he's determined to see it through.

Protests in support of Indigenous hereditary chiefs who oppose the pipeline project flared across Canada for a fifth day yesterday, disrupting B.C.'s legislature and forcing the cancellation of dozens of commuter and freight trains.

Horgan says in a statement that reconciliation is hard work and it does not begin or end with a single decision, event or moment.

He says no single person decides what reconciliation can or should look like and says it's a shared journey we are on together.