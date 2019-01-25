

Eric Lloyd, CTV Vancouver Island





RCMP have released dramatic surveillance footage of a carjacking in Langford in hopes that it will “spark” someone’s memory as the search for a suspect continues.

The video, recorded on Dec. 17, shows a man approaching a white 2009 Nissan Versa in the McDonald’s parking lot on Millstream Road.

The suspect opens the driver side door and forces a 52-year-old man out of the car. The suspect then throws the victim onto the pavement in the pouring rain before nearly running him over while fleeing the scene.

People who have viewed the video say it is shocking.

“It looks like it could be something out of a movie you know. Like someone goes in, chucks this guy out of his own car and then just steal it. You don’t really see that very often,” Morgan lavoucane said.

Nearly a week after the carjacking, police discovered the stolen vehicle on Princess Street in Nanaimo. They broadened their search and investigation strategy.

“Realistically we’re looking at a very large area. The crime took place here on the West Shore and we have a vehicle that was recovered hours away in a different jurisdiction, so definitely changes the scope of the investigation,” West Shore RCMP media relations officer Nancy Saggar said. “We have to look at different communities and different suspects and that’s what we’re hoping the media and releasing the video can help us with.“

Anybody who may have seen the vehicle in Nanaimo or a person with that vehicle is being asked to contact West Shore RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Police are looking for a white man, approximately 5’7” and 160 pounds. He is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old and was wearing a black jacket, white pants, beige boots and a black toque. Although he has eluded police for over one month Saggar said she does not believe he poses a risk to the public.

“I’d say this is an isolated incident. We don’t have any other reports of this nature, at least not in the West Shore area, so in terms of risk to the public, I don’t believe at this point that it would be,” Saggar said.

However, she said people should still be vigilant.

“If you’re in the situation like how this gentleman was -- you’re maybe waiting for a friend, picking them up after work -- make sure your doors are locked.” Saggar said. “If someone comes knocking up on your window and you don’t know who it is, do not open your door. Do not open your window. Call us. We’re here to help you and we will definitely come check it out.”

The man who was thrown from the vehicle was treated in hospital for minor injuries to his wrist, elbow and hip and has since made a full recovery.