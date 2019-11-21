VICTORIA – A collision between a cyclist and a vehicle along the Trans-Canada Highway in Duncan left one man in serious condition on Friday.

According to North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, an officer was near the scene of the collision, which took place on the highway between Trunk Rd. and Cowichan Way at approximately 12:15 p.m., when she heard a crash nearby.

Police say that the officer was on the scene within seconds of impact and immediately began giving medical assistance to the adult male cyclist. RCMP say that nearby members of the public also assisted the man with first aid as BC Ambulance Services made their way to the scene.

Once ambulances arrived, the Duncan man was transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to another hospital on the island for treatment of serious injuries.

After the crash occurred, police closed several northbound lanes of the highway to conduct an investigation of the scene. Over the course of their initial investigation, police say that it appears the cyclist rode across four lanes of traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway without a helmet on during a heavy traffic period.

On Friday, Mounties described the man as being middle-aged.

"Motor vehicle incidents can be traumatic to those involved and who witnessed them," said Const. Pamela Bolton of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP in a news release on Wednesday.

"Cowichan Valley Reginal RCMP Victim Services attended to assist and continues to follow up with persons affected by this incident," added Bolton. "The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP would like to thank the public who stayed on scene to assist the officers helping the cyclist as well as providing their accounts of the incident to further the investigation"