Port Alberni Mounties are mourning the "sudden and unexpected" off-duty death of one of their fellow officers, RCMP confirm.

Officials are not identifying the Mountie or saying how he died.

BC RCMP's E Division said support services and other resources have been brought in to help the Port Alberni detachment cope with the death.

"We appreciate the messages of condolences, thoughts and prayers that have been offered," said Sgt. Janelle Shoihet in a statement.

BC RCMP says it is working with the officer's family regarding a memorial service, and that the family is asking for privacy.

Other police officers on Vancouver Island took to Twitter to express their support for Port Alberni officers.

Our thoughts are with all of the members of the Port Alberni RCMP at this difficult time. — Saanich Police Association (@SaanichPoliceA) February 24, 2019