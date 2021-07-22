VICTORIA -- Comox Valley RCMP are renewing their call for tips from the community as investigators continue to search for a missing woman.

Police are searching for Ami Guthrie, 30, who was last seen in Courtenay on June 2.

Mounties say she was reported missing later that month, and since then investigators with the Comox Valley RCMP special victims unit and major crime unit have been "following up" on several tips on her whereabouts.

Police say that Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue also performed a search of the Comox Valley Parkway area on Saturday for signs of Guthrie. However, the search is still ongoing at this time.

"If you have information and have not talked to police, please call us now," said Const. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP in a release Wednesday.

"If you’re wondering whether or not your information would be significant, call and speak with an investigator. Seemingly small pieces of information have the potential to be very valuable," she said.

Guthrie is described as a 30-year-old woman who stands 5'7" and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.