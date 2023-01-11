RCMP looking to ID woman who drove into side of Nanaimo gas station

Mounties are looking to identify a woman who allegedly drove her vehicle into the side of a gas station in Nanaimo, B.C., causing significant damage.

Police say the woman backed into the Shell gas station at 199 Nicol St. at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 30.

The driver went into the store and spoke to the clerk, claiming responsibility for the crash, police said in a release Wednesday.

However, the woman did not provide her name or contact details before getting back into her vehicle and driving off, the Nanaimo RCMP said.

Police are now looking for a white woman, approximately 35 to 45 years old, with brown hair and glasses.

Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.