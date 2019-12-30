Mounties in Langford have released new surveillance images as part of their investigation into a stabbing last summer.

Police were called to Ruth King Elementary School late in the evening of June 26 for reports of an aggravated assault.

Investigators determined that an altercation between two groups of youths had sent one person to hospital with knife wounds.

The West Shore RCMP say the two groups crossed paths on Goldstream Avenue between Peatt Road and Matson Road between the hours of 8 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Police released surveillance video of one of the groups of males on Monday "in hopes that members from the public can help us identify the youth in the video," the RCMP said.

Two of the young men are seen wearing black clothing; another is wearing a red T-shirt and another is wearing a dark grey-green shirt with black shorts and white shoes.

Police believe the young men are between 16 and 23 years old.

Anyone who knows the people seen in the video is asked to contact police at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.