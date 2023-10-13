Vancouver Island

    • RCMP looking for teens after $3K in fragrances stolen in Langford

    Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for two teenagers after thousands of dollars' worth of fragrances were allegedly stolen in Langford.

    The West Shore RCMP says the teens were captured on surveillance video as they allegedly shoplifted more than a dozen bottles of perfume and cologne valued at approximately $3,000.

    The alleged theft occurred on Oct. 2 at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 300-2945 Jacklin Rd.

    Police described the suspects as white teens, between 13 and 17 years old.

    One suspect wore a black hooded sweater, black pants, dark-coloured shoes and a light-coloured backpack. The other suspect wore a black hooded sweater with white writing on the sleeve and dark blue pants.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

