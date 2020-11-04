VICTORIA -- Update:

Nanaimo RCMP say they have located missing man Christopher Ziros, 30, who was reported missing by family members on Tuesday.

Mounties say the man, who lives with significant medical issues and requires daily medication, was found "safe and sound."

Earlier:

Nanaimo RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who lives with "significant medical issues."

Police say they are searching for Christopher Ziros, 30, after his family reached out to RCMP Tuesday saying that they had received a call from the missing man that indicated that he was in need of medical attention.

The 30-year-old lives with medical challenges that require daily medication, say police. Family members are now extremely concerned for his well-being and safety.

Ziros is described as a white man who stands 6'2" and who weighs approximately 225 pounds. Police say that he is usually seen wearing a jacket with fur around the hood and that the photo provided of him is recent.

Police say that Ziros currently has no fixed address and is known to frequent shelters in the Nanaimo area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.