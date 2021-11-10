RCMP issue warning after stranger offers youth a ride in North Saanich

Victoria -

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP are urging everyone to be cautious after a youth was offered a ride by a stranger in North Saanich.

Police say that on Monday afternoon, a man driving a red SUV slowed down and approached a teenager who was walking near a bus stop by the Panorama Community Centre.

The man offered to give the youth a ride, and reportedly had a female passenger in the vehicle with him.

After the teen ignored the man, he eventually drove away, police say.

Mounties say the incident was reported shortly after another youth was grabbed by a man in Central Saanich.

Police say it's unclear if the two events are connected, but are encouraging everyone to be careful while walking alone. Mounties add that people should not accept rides from strangers.

Last week, a man in Oak Bay also offered to give 12-year-old girl a ride home and offered her candy, according to Oak Bay police.

The driver of the North Saanich vehicle is described as a white man, approximately 40 to 50 years old with a thin build. He had crooked yellow teeth and blonde spiked up hair.

Meanwhile, the female passenger is described as a South Asian woman roughly 40 to 50 year old with an average build. She was wearing colourful clothes at the time.

The vehicle they were travelling in is described as a red Mitsubishi SUV with many scratches on the doors. It may have been a 2010 model.

Anyone with information on the incident, or who may have knowledge of similar incidents in the area, is asked to call Sidney/North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.