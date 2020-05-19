VICTORIA -- The Port Alice RCMP are investigating after a suspicious fire was lit at a Port Alice post office Monday evening.

Police say they were called to a fire at the post office at approximately 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, the fire had already been doused. However, damage had already been done to the post office’s front porch area.

Mounties say that the fire is believed to have been started in the post office’s recycling bin, and that it is considered suspicious.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact the Port Alice RCMP at 250-284-3353 or Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335. Information can also be shared anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through their website at www.crimestoppers.ca.