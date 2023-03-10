RCMP investigating suspicious death in Ladysmith, B.C.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) has been called to the Ladysmith area after a body was found on the shores of Davis Lagoon earlier this week.

Police say the body was found on March 8 at approximately 1:10 p.m. by a passerby near the intersection of Lagoon Road and Chemainus Road.

The Ladysmith RCMP responded to the call and were able to locate the body.

"Initial evidence gathered at the scene led officers to believe that the body may have been there for several days and the death appeared suspicious," said RCMP in a release Friday.

Mounties say the VIIMCU has taken over the investigation, with assistance from the Vancouver Island Forensic Identification Services.

Police are looking into the man's death, as well as a black Toyota RAV4 which was located at the lagoon on March 6.

"It is too early at this stage of the investigation to determine the leading cause of the individual’s death," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alex Bérubé on Friday.

"We are looking for anyone with video surveillance or dashcam footage from anyone who lives in the Davis Lagoon area from 11 p.m. on March 5 to 12 p.m. on March 6," he said.

"We are also looking to speak with anyone with dashcam footage who may have [been] travelling on the Trans-Canada Highway during this time passing through Ladysmith and Chemainus."

Anyone with information on the man's death or on the RAV4 vehicle is asked to call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.