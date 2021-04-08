VICTORIA -- Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after the body of a man was found off the Nanaimo Parkway last week.

Mounties say the body was discovered in a bushy area between Tamara Drive and the Nanaimo Parkway around 6:45 p.m. on March 31.

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene. First aid was attempted, but the man could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead, according to RCMP.

Investigators say that the 58-year-old from Nanaimo showed signs of injury.

"The deceased did sustain several injuries which investigators are attempting to understand how and when they may have occurred," said Const. Gary O'Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP in a release Thursday. "As a result, the investigation is continuing."

Investigators are now seeking any cellphone video, home surveillance footage or dashcam video from drivers in the area – along Nanaimo Parkway or Tamara Drive – between 4 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on March 31.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

Police say that officers with the Vancouver Island Tactical Team are expected to be in the area on Thursday to investigate the site where the body was found.

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting its own separate investigation into the man's death.

RCMP say the Nanaimo man's family has been notified of his passing.