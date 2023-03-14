RCMP investigating snowboard theft at Mt. Washington

Mounties with the Comox Valley RCMP are hoping to identify two men who are suspects in a theft at Mt. Washington last month.

Police say surveillance video from the ski resort shows two suspects walking up to a snowboard rack and taking two snowboards on Feb. 9.

The man in the blue jacket reportedly dropped the board he swiped, but the man dressed in black allegedly left the mountain with the snowboard, police say.

"If you know either of these men or the whereabouts of the stolen snowboard, please give us a call," said Const. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP in a release Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.