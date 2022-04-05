RCMP investigating racist, hateful graffiti appearing in Sidney, B.C.

Warning: This story contains graphic photos.

Investigators with Sidney/North Saanich RCMP are looking into "ongoing incidents" of racist graffiti appearing in the Sidney area.

The graffiti includes racist and anti-LGBTQ messages, as well as swastikas and depictions of sexual images, according to police.

"I am appalled by some of the vile and racist comments that I have seen spray painted on our local buildings," said Cpl. Andres Sanchez of the Sidney North Saanich RCMP.

"There is a difference between street art and the blatant defacing of property in a malicious way," he said. "These acts do not represent the values our community holds toward any group."

Police say there have been "ongoing" incidents of racist graffiti in the community. (Sidney/North Saanich RCMP)

Mounties say they believe several people are involved with the graffiti, and are asking community members to help identify who may be responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sidney/North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.