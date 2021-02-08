VICTORIA -- The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is investigating a homicide in Sayward, a village located on northern Vancouver Island.

Sayward RCMP say they were first called to a home in the 900-block of Frenchman Road on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He later died on his way to hospital.

A Sayward man was arrested at the scene but was later released without charges. Despite his release, police say they are not looking for any other suspects in relation to the killing.

"We do believe that because the two men were known to each other that this was an isolated and targeted incident," said B.C. RCMP Staff-Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, in an interview with CTV News. “There are no other people that we're currently searching for in relation to this matter."

The VIIMCU is now leading the homicide investigation, alongside Sayward RCMP and the integrated forensic identification services. Mounties say the BC Coroners Service is also investigating.

“Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there are no ongoing public safety concerns,” said Staff-Sgt. Kurt Bosnell of the VIIMCU in a release Monday. “The investigation is in its early stages.”

Police are not saying how the man died, nor are they publicly identifying him as this point in their investigation.

"We’re going to hold that to our chest until the investigation has had an opportunity to progress a little further," Shoihet said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit at 250-380-6211.