RCMP investigating after woman struck by car, seriously injured in Nanaimo
Mounties are investigating after a woman was struck by a car and seriously injured in Nanaimo.
The RCMP were called to the intersection of Mostar Road, Rutherford Road and Highway 19A at approximately 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.
The woman was treated at the scene by paramedics and then transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for further treatment.
The driver, also an adult woman, remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
Mounties say the driver was travelling southbound on the highway in an older model, grey Volkswagen Jetta when she struck the pedestrian, who was crossing from Mostar Road to Rutherford Road, in the intersection.
Investigators have ruled out alcohol and drugs as factors in the crash. Police says the pedestrian was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing at the time of the collision.
The highway was closed for several hours while investigators examined the scene.
The Volkswagen Jetta sustained significant front-end damage and will undergo a mechanical inspection, police said.
Investigators have been unable to identify any independent witnesses to the crash. Anyone who witnessed it or has dashcam video is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.
